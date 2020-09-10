The relocation of the historic Murphy House to its new location on Oak Grove Avenue was delayed one week.
Burlingame Historical Society President Jennifer Pfaff said the move from Douglas Avenue needed to be coordinated with Caltrain officials, who asked the effort be pushed back a week.
As a result, the move is expected to start late Thursday, Sept. 17, and be completed the following morning.
The house is the former home of James Murphy, who served as an early city stationmaster and later worked as city clerk before his death in 1940. His wife Jessie Murphy served as a park commissioner and helped develop Burlingame’s identity as “the City of Trees.”
Its current location is slated for redevelopment into an apartment building. But the house is protected as a historic resource. So to make way for the redevelopment, the builder and architect agreed to move it to a new site nearby.
