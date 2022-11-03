Editor,
Editor,
Warren Lieberman is selling us out by putting his own interests and political grudges ahead of Belmont citizens in three separate ways:
1). Lieberman says Belmont is under-represented and gets overlooked regionally (because we have a small population), boasting he’s championed Belmont’s interests by serving on a regional sewer district board. Yet, he is selling out our city in the county supervisor race by endorsing a less-qualified San Mateo-based candidate over his fellow Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone, who is unquestionably more qualified than his opponent. Unlike her, Stone will ensure Belmont gets a fair shake on regional issues.
2). Lieberman is a Democrat, but he’s selling out his party by endorsing a less-qualified Republican candidate for Belmont City Council over fellow Democrat Gina Latimerlo. Again, endorsing the inexperienced and unqualified candidate in that race. Latimerlo is a 10-year neighborhood association president and planning commissioner with a stellar record. Her opponent has no governing experience and no track record of service to the community.
3). Lieberman is selling out the people of Belmont by running for mayor knowing full well he’s disqualified from representing the city in Stanford’s purchase of NDNU; he’ll be sitting on the sidelines during the most impactive change coming to Belmont in a generation.
Lieberman is unwilling to put his thirst for power and petty political grudges aside and do what’s right for the people of Belmont. Vote for Julia Mates, who will put Belmont first.
Thaddeus Block
Belmont
