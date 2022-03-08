Editor,
I agree with Jon Mays: Gas replacement costs should be front and center. But how to pay for it?
Good news: Excellent rebates, totaling as much as $8,000, are available from PG&E, and others.
Our family is 100% electrifying our home and advising others do the same. Based on my significant experience and that of many others, electrification costs thrown around by opponents of electrification are highly exaggerated.
Retrofitting electrical appliances to be sure can be incrementally higher than the gas alternative. For example, while our family’s cost after rebates for an electric heat pump water heater was $0 more than a gas alternative, we paid $2,000 more for a better induction stove. We will pay $5,000 more for replacing our furnace with an electric heat pump. Was $7,000 too much to pay to help stop the climate crisis, to replace equipment that had reached the end of its useful life in a 70-year-old home anyway?
The point is, your gas-fired equipment will fail eventually. It is better to plan now for electric replacement, rather than be stuck with “stranded assets” that will become obsolete the moment of installation.
The San Mateo City Council is hopefully about to show leadership by developing policies to eliminate natural gas, aka methane, in all buildings and infrastructure. Please support the council.
Ask yourself: What is the best thing an individual property owner (renters too with help) can do to save the planet if it is not the elimination of harmful methane gas?
Robert Whitehair
San Mateo
