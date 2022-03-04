Removing 214 parking spaces from any neighborhood for any reason, no matter how good, is sure to ruffle a few feathers.
Removing them from a historically underserved and crowded neighborhood that is home to many low-income residents who rely on their cars and that has called for many other improvements for years ruffles a few more.
The reason for the parking removal in North Central San Mateo was to put in a protected bike lane. Many cities are trying to catch up in putting in proper pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure for safety, health and the environment. Many low-income people rely on bicycles to get around and creating a protected lane in their neighborhood could be seen as a value-add. But for many who call the neighborhood home, it felt like this was being done to them, not for them.
So now that the decision has been made, and the bike lanes are coming, what possible lessons could be learned? First a caveat. It is easy for me to sit in the cheap seats and critique what went down. And I’m not faulting anyone, particularly the staff who spent many hours immersed in this topic and in plenty of outreach meetings. There was likely a push to get it done because of grant money, but policy by panic is never the way to go. And certainly no one said “let’s just proceed and see if anyone complains.”
Yet, a little advance attention could have gone a long way. The North Central neighborhood for years has been pushing for infrastructure attention. Potholes, broken sidewalks, safety measures, parking enforcement and traffic enforcement for speeding and loud cars are a few. In this instance, certain mitigation measures like a parking permit program and enforcement could have been implemented first to loosen up the tight parking situation. Then, removing the parking wouldn’t have seemed that bad. And at least the neighborhood would have felt their needs were considered.
For many bicycle advocates, this type of change couldn’t come soon enough. And they may be right. However, every decision has real-world implications for real people and, in this case, there is a history of their needs not being considered or simply ignored. Passion can get the best of any of us at times, but it’s important to consider the nuances of all sides of an issue before launching hostility toward the working poor or older residents on fixed incomes. Their work trucks serve the community’s needs. Their garages are too small for cars or have been converted to living spaces. Many in North Central have large extended families who visit, and they come by car. And being poor doesn’t make your voice and concerns less important. When things settle down, a neighborhood listening meeting with city officials is likely in order.
***
Further restrictions on natural gas use is another topic that needs more study, advance work and outreach. As cities move toward electrification and away from the use of fossil fuels, it is absolutely critical that cost be front and center.
It can be way more complicated than just taking out a gas appliance and replacing it with an electric one. The kitchen circuit could be maxed out, or the electric panel, or even the service. Replacing all could be incredibly costly, at least $10,000 or maybe even more. And that’s not even covering the appliances.
There should be full studies on the actual and complete cost of moving from dual commodities of natural gas and electricity to just electricity for a variety of businesses and homes, especially in low-income areas, along with the cost of ensuring the single commodity homes and businesses will be as reliable and cost-effective as they are now.
And asking questions about cost is not denying the urgency, but more of a practical matter of how best to implement changes to ensure any disruption is manageable for the average person and to see if targeting a few minutes of home cooking time is really worth it. Perhaps it’s better to focus on new construction.
I’ve said this before, but it would also be interesting to see how elected officials making these decisions for us changed their own use from electric to gas, or even if they did at all. If they did make the switch, how much did it cost them? If they haven’t, what is stopping them from doing it?
California law states utility records of “an elected official with the authority to determine the utility usage policies of the local agency, provided that the home address of an ... official shall not be disclosed,” are public and subject to inspection.
Utility bills are personal, but so are these decisions to the people they affect. It’s important to keep that in mind.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
