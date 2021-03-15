Editor,
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has been a colossal and corrupt failure based on numerous misrepresentations starting with absurdly low-cost estimates. No feasible plan or cost estimate has ever been advanced for tunneling through the earthquake-riddled Tehachapi Mountains to Los Angeles. No private company was willing to invest in high-speed rail as previously promised by promoters due to predicted low ridership which will require more than $100 million of annual subsidies.
There is simply no pressing need for high-speed transportation to Bakersfield through mostly vacant farm land. It'd be far better if we spent the money for high-speed rail on real needs like improving California’s lowest rated schools in the country, affordable housing, infrastructure, water storage, etc.
If you really want to build a railroad, try investing in high-speed commuter rail that reduces four-hour daily commutes that would increase the quality of life in the Bay Area.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
(1) comment
Kim, it is amusing they call it the Gender Equality Act when they’re allowing one gender to compete in the other gender’s sports. Not much equality, is there? But hey, people allowed Biden to steal the election, so you get the bad with the worse. Say good-bye to every record set by a real woman.
Ms. Reyering, maybe candidates are being elected by their qualifications instead of by which ethnic group they’re choosing to associate with. If we start down this road, I’d recommend every candidate, whether they’re white, orange, black, yellow, or brown, to just go ahead and claim to be whichever ethnic group is underrepresented, as per Ms. Reyering. And then, I’d start including age, weight class, height, eye color, hair color, and whichever other statistical category is being underrepresented. After all, we can’t discriminate against them.
Well written, Mr. Kahl. I’d recommend that instead of wasting more money on the other items you’ve listed, we just decrease taxes and fees. But then we’d see unicorns flying around. And maybe even see Jorg, or Taffy, or the other TDS-infected folks actually start telling the truth instead of spewing fake news and lies.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.