Editor,
Regarding the column “How to move toward electrification” in the March 10 edition of the Daily Journal, thank you for your insight into the current climate crisis and the role government ought to play.
As a sophomore at Burlingame High School who’s passionate about the issues you’ve mentioned, I’d like to address your column from my perspective.
You’ve given your view of the influence of local electrification efforts in potentially inducing financial inequity and widespread social distress. However, I’m confident that most people won’t be nearly as severely impacted.
With global trends of sustainability accelerating daily, it’s clear that we’re collectively shifting toward a more environmentally-friendly world. The question is whether the Bay Area wants to continue setting national precedents, or whether we want to inhibit our progress via our desperate dependency on fossil fuels. If change begins only when we’re fully equipped to handle the needs of every individual in the state, it will simply be too late.
While city electrification initiatives aren’t perfect, it’s not as though we should stop trying to counteract climate change entirely. In fact, reliance on gas will undoubtedly generate more issues — financially and socially — than it can solve; we should keep supporting electrification to guarantee a prosperous future for citizens both in the United States and the world as a whole.
Jayden Wan
Burlingame
