There has been a disjointed yet steady push to move residents in San Mateo County, the Bay Area, California and the nation away from natural gas use in the home and toward electrification.
The growing argument for the push is to aid in climate change and has shifted quickly from the days when natural gas was heralded as a clean energy. Now, natural gas, actually methane, has been the subject of rising debate. There are state codes for energy and green building standards that local governments can exceed, and doing so is known as passing reach codes. In San Mateo County, there have been different iterations of reach codes over several years now, and many of the new rules depends on the city. For the most part, the new rules target new construction and, now, significant remodels, meaning new appliances should be electric or there should be wiring made available for new electric appliances. Most recently, the conversation has turned to eliminating gas appliances in current homes and even businesses, which is a completely different task tangled with costs both seen and unseen: Including the specter of unintended consequences similar to the deregulation of our state’s utilities, which led to the energy crisis from 2000 to 2001.
In addition, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District will be weighing a proposal March 15 that would require that all new water heaters be electric starting in 2027 and all new furnaces be electric by 2029.
The rationale for this effort is that natural gas, while essentially safe and clean burning, is less than safe when it leaks. There has been a recent study that says it can leak inside the home and could contribute to health problems; though, much of it can be ameliorated by using the stove vent. The push is to discontinue burning things to produce our energy. It’s a worthwhile goal but incredibly challenging.
Trouble is, creating these new regulations in this piecemeal approach is creating confusion, concern and anxiety. There has been very little discussion about the cost to the average person, from an easy transition to ones that require a new electrical panel or service. One estimate I heard is that the average cost would be $8,000 per household. Another estimate from a Realtor group shows a high end cost of $250,000.
Let’s give an example. There is an estimated 41,000 households in the city of San Mateo. At the low end of the estimate, $8,000, we are looking at a $330 million total cost to convert all current households to electric in this one city. And that doesn’t include businesses. Even at the low end, that’s the kind of capital outlay deserving of a bond.
And that brings me to my larger point: There are two better approaches to moving us to electric, if that is in fact the goal. And both need to be statewide.
The first approach is for the state to provide incentives to researchers, manufacturers, retailers, contractors, homeowners and cities to move toward voluntary electrification. By providing incentives, it will encourage new thinking on how the appliances work and bring new products to market and into people’s homes on their own schedule but accelerated through this effort. This will likely take a statewide bond, which is good since we should all agree these are the steps we need to take.
The second approach is to also have a statewide bond to pay for what is in reality an enormous public works project with what should be a very long timeline. The ballot language should specify the need and cost and outline the timeline for transition. Every household should be eligible regardless of income, and there could be exemptions based on hardship, cultural issues, etc. In this approach, propane would be on a secondary timeline as it has less significant greenhouse impact when it leaks than methane and is largely used in rural areas where the transition will be more difficult and the air quality impact is less severe because of lower populations. Part of the bond should also go toward ensuring our electrical grid can handle the increased load and for local and micro-regional battery backups for small area outages.
The recent storms and outages have highlighted that our electrical system is not nearly ready for full electrification. Having dual commodities ensures there is an ability to keep systems operational and homes heated when the electricity goes out. Many new generator systems also run on natural gas in emergencies. There needs to be allowances for that.
Moving the state to an all-electric future is an incredibly large task. It cannot be led in small groups as it is now, especially when the information coming from these small groups is incomplete or dismissive to legitimate concerns.
We have had several years of local discussion on approaches to eliminating gas in our homes. I have watched the deliberations, and listened to proponents who typically stick to end-of-the-world panic arguments and half-baked propaganda that essentially states it’s easy and cheap without diving into real world details, especially for those without the same perspectives or financial means. Based on this, I have very little confidence that any local policy will be enacted in a way that doesn’t cause harm to the people such decisions purport to serve.
This should be a statewide issue, led by the state and voted on by the people. We in California are reasonable, caring and smart. We also lead the way on the environment and we don’t want this effort to fail; so let’s treat this issue with the magnitude it has and with the seriousness it deserves.
Jon Mays is the editor-in-chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
