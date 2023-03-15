Editor,
On behalf of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, I would like to respond to the San Mateo Daily Journal March 10 column regarding the Air District’s Appliance Rule amendments.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Editor,
On behalf of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, I would like to respond to the San Mateo Daily Journal March 10 column regarding the Air District’s Appliance Rule amendments.
First, the column misrepresents the proposed rule amendments as an initiative to mitigate climate change and incorrectly claims the rule amendments are based on health concerns over “leaks” from natural gas appliances that impact indoor air quality. The amendments aim to reduce outdoor NOx and air pollution from the burning of natural gas by water heaters and furnaces. This pollution has been shown to cause premature mortality and other health problems. The proposed amendments address NOx emissions and set future dates, beginning in 2027, when these appliances would be required to emit zero NOx pollution.
Second, the column suggests there has been little discussion of costs to residents. However, the air district has conducted extensive analysis as well as outreach to gather feedback from community members, including those who may be impacted financially by the rule changes. These efforts have included numerous public meetings, with ample opportunities for written and verbal feedback.
The proposed amendments do not mandate the replacement or retrofitting of existing appliances in anyone’s homes until current models need replacing. Additionally, there are unprecedented levels of funding available through government programs to help offset the costs of upgrading to appliances that emit zero NOx pollution.
For more information on the air district’s proposed appliance rule amendments, visit https://bit.ly/3lbQ22h.
Dr. Philip Fine
Executive officer, Bay Area Air Quality Management District
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.