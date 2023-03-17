One of the issues we face as a society is that a difference of opinion or a new idea is often looked at with suspicion. If someone brings up an idea that is counter to your belief, even if the goal is ultimately the same, then that person is immediately dismissed, perhaps even shunned. Their thoughts are deemed inaccurate, or worse, misinformation or disinformation.
There is too much emphasis on purity tests these days. You must be in lockstep, and if you question, you’re painted negatively. Whatever happened to not letting perfect be the enemy of the good? And the art of compromise and listening?
I wrote a column two weeks ago on what I felt was the best way to reach electrification in our state. This is an emerging goal, and has sudden urgency for some. In this piece, I describe an equitable and expansive path forward to achieving a goal of zero emissions in the state. Yet, I was promptly blasted by a number of people because of some of the details of my plan, and description of our current events.
I even caught the attention of a public relations firm headquartered in New York City whose representative sent me an Op-Ed purported to have been authored by the executive officer of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. In this piece, a condensed version of which was printed this week as a letter to the editor, my larger point about the confusion of multiple local efforts was proven as it seemed to conflate my points about that into its own singular effort to limit emissions from gas water heaters and furnaces. I do admit I made a mistake, however, in that I had said this initiative was for climate change mitigation and that the rule amendments were based on concerns over gas leaks. I corrected the column and apologize to everyone. There was a report that came out recently that said one of the dangers of methane gas use was when it leaked inside a house and that much of the danger could be ameliorated with a vent fan. But as the concerns and reports grow, and I should have been cognizant of that. The district’s effort is to reduce the impact of nitrogen dioxide inside our homes. A second point was that somehow I suggested that the air district had little discussion on costs to residents, though,, I was making that point about all the local efforts. Other points seemed boilerplate and didn’t seem to be in response to anything I wrote.
I did have some followup questions about the effort, its outreach and its economic analysis but have yet to receive answers; but I understand that the PR firm may be busy with other matters. I did ask about its contract with the district as well. I can let everyone know about that if I receive an answer.
To be clear, my intention is neither to beat up the PR firm, nor the district. They are just doing their jobs and adhering to their mission. Like me. My mission is to help spur conversation and create new ways of thinking. My idea to move toward electrification at the state level has the biggest opportunity to make the biggest environmental impact (40 million people!) in the quickest and most equitable fashion. It arrived out of my frustration that too little effort has been made to fully recognize the magnitude of electrification and its potential costs to average people. Two of the biggest ticket items with plans to electrify current homes are panel and service upgrades. I haven’t seen any information on how many homes will need them and how they will be accomplished in a timely manner. My idea would eliminate this concern by guaranteeing it would be paid for out of a bond. If the number of residences in need of this is small, so would the dollar amount. But asking for this is not misinformation, it is concern.
The district approved the plan to require no NOx emissions in water heaters by 2027 and furnaces by 2029, by the way. However, when agencies ask for outreach, they should take it in the spirit it is given rather than blast it. Too often, those with new ideas or concerns are dismissed rather than having them considered, and incorporated. This only grows suspicion. People need to be brought aboard and feel they are heard and not marginalized or put on blast.
This is the way our society needs to work. When asking for public outreach, listen. When proposing big changes, listen. Then learn and modify accordingly. Your way may be right for you, but it may not be right for everyone. I’m open to feedback, but are you?
Jon Mays is the editor-in-chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
