One of the issues we face as a society is that a difference of opinion or a new idea is often looked at with suspicion. If someone brings up an idea that is counter to your belief, even if the goal is ultimately the same, then that person is immediately dismissed, perhaps even shunned. Their thoughts are deemed inaccurate, or worse, misinformation or disinformation.

There is too much emphasis on purity tests these days. You must be in lockstep, and if you question, you’re painted negatively. Whatever happened to not letting perfect be the enemy of the good? And the art of compromise and listening?

