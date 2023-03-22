Editor,
Has anybody else noticed that the day after this paper prints an opinion piece or letter to the editor advocating we go all electric, we get a blustery deluge leaving thousands without power for days.
Perhaps it’s a sign from above that we should move a little slower, much like the editor, Jon Mays, suggested in his recent columns. It’s also important to note that this rush to all electric is not a universally accepted concept. Our kid lives in Knoxville and his utility bill includes an insert that states that the Knoxville Utility Company will pay the homeowner $100 toward the cost of switching their electric stove to gas. Now, before you make some cynical remark about Tennessee, the last time I looked at the ratings on well states were run California was 42nd and Tennessee was fourth.
Let’s look for areas of compromise rather than drawing lines in the sand.
Steven Howard
Redwood City
