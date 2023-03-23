Jon Mays’ column, “How to move toward electrification,” correctly recognizes that transitioning to a zero greenhouse gas economy will be challenging and will require action by California’s Legislature. Indeed, every level of government will need to act. He’s also right to worry about how a poorly designed transition might burden the poorest among us. But we can alleviate — even eliminate — those financial burdens if people simply paid the cost of the transition proportional to the pollution they create.
By implementing a fee on carbon pollution, price increases on polluting products will cause everyone to choose cleaner options, and heavy polluters (the richest among us) will pay the lion’s share of the cost. Furthermore, by distributing the revenue generated by the fee to all households equally through a monthly dividend check, most households (particularly the most needy) will see a financial gain that will help them pay bills and/or electrify their homes. To ensure that the poorest households can afford the full cost of electrification, we can easily adjust how the fee’s revenue is distributed.
