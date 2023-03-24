While we’re on the subject, how about someone tell us how much it cost them to electrify their entire home, and how much the panel and service upgrade cost? Was it cheap and easy?
***
Why can’t the city of San Francisco operate as well as its international airport? SFO is beautiful and tranquil. Crime is rare and it’s clean. They have yoga rooms and therapy pigs.
***
Does anyone recall the zeppelin that used to fly around the area? I think it was around 15 years ago.
***
Legislation by Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, that would increase juror pay to $100 a day for low- and middle-income jurors in criminal cases just makes sense. It will help ease the pain of serving and increase jury diversity.
***
Someone should find a permanent home for the Domini Hoskins Black History Museum in the city of San Mateo. It would add tremendous value to San Mateo and become a huge regional resource. Perhaps on the ground level of one of those new buildings.
***
The historic mural by the downtown San Mateo movie theater desperately needs to be restored.
***
Is anyone going to mention the newly uncovered retro Western Auto Supply Co. ad painted on the side of a building on Third Avenue, or no?
***
Sutter Health should reopen the Mickelson Pool.
***
All cover bands and tribute bands are bad. Play something original, or nothing at all.
***
Whenever people talk about tearing down old buildings or infrastructure for the sake of immediate needs, or “progress,” I think about how the cities of Burlingame, San Mateo and Redwood City had trolley lines, and how nice that would be today. I also think how nice it would be to have San Mateo’s City Hall downtown like it used to be.
***
County parks should be free.
***
Any jokes about people getting raped in prison should stop. It’s not funny. Prison should be better, and people should come out of prison better.
***
Renters should get a tax deduction for a portion of their rent. Or they should be able to reduce their taxable income by putting money aside in a down payment fund.
***
The influx of tech jobs caused our housing crisis, but so did our lack of planning and prior policies. So there, everyone is right.
***
Read at least six books a year. Trashy novels count.
***
Streaming will eventually cost as much as cable.
***
Does anyone really know the rules on where and how long food trucks can operate?
***
We could use better and more unique architecture for our new buildings.
***
Paris wasn’t ruined by four-story apartment buildings.
***
Those low interest rates weren’t going to last forever.
***
NFTs were the sign the expansion was over.
***
Hash browns are better than home fries.
***
Let people pull out of their driveways.
***
Dusting relieves stress.
***
Weather is different than climate.
***
Maybe it’s not about you.
Jon Mays is the editor-in-chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
