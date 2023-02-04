The Domini Hoskins Black History Museum is back for Black History Month at 890 Jefferson Ave. in Redwood City, with new exhibits for sports, the Supreme Court and the 50th Hip Hop anniversary available.
“We are just excited to be here in Redwood City and be able to share the history during Black History Month, so I think the more people that know about this place, the better we will be,” founder Carolyn Hoskins said.
Hoskins founded the museum 25 years ago after being inspired by her grandson while he was working on a history project. Her grandson did a school report on Martin Luther King Jr. and wanted to know if there were other famous Black people, as he hadn’t been taught by anyone else. She seeks to educate the community about the rich history of African American contributions to society.
The museum has over 200 categories for people to browse, with the museum larger than ever following several new exhibit additions. Several new sections will support and raise awareness about breast cancer, books that are being banned in other states, local magazine publication The Soultown Magazine, Black girls, a music session, new San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus and Super Bowl LVII. A special exhibit is in place for Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, appointed in 2022.
“What I try and do is keep up and make things a little bit different even for people who came last year,” Hoskins said.
A new sports exhibit this year is the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles Feb. 12 will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl History. Hoskins, who was married to the late San Francisco 49ers football player Bob Hoskins, noted stereotypes against Black players as leaders were used as a reason to switch Black quarterbacks to other positions, and relations between Black and white players in the past were often a challenge. The building also has extensive memorabilia available for sports stars Willie Mays, Jackie Robinson, Jerry Rice, Steph Curry and Oakland Raiders Head Coach Art Shell. Other areas are devoted to Muhammad Ali, the Harlem Globetrotters and the WNBA.
“African Americans were not always welcome in any of those sports, so the struggle people have gone through to be able to get this point is key,” Hoskins said. “History is being made with two African American quarterbacks.”
One of Hoskins’ favorite exhibits is one in which people can learn about Black inventors, like the agricultural scientist and inventor George Washington Carver or Charles Drew, a Black surgeon who was a pioneer in blood transfusions. While many people use these items today, most never consider the history and origin.
Hoskins has operated the museum throughout the Bay Area over the last 25 years in Belmont, Oakland, Richmond, San Francisco and other cities, with a goal of still finding a permanent residence. Hoskins is still seeking volunteers and donations to help keep the museum going during February. This year is particularly difficult because of the recent storms. The museum opened Feb. 3 and will be open until Feb. 28 from noon until 5 p.m. daily. It is closed on Mondays, and special group tours are offered by appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.