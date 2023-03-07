During the month of February, I had the privilege of volunteering at Carolyn Hoskins’ Black History Museum. The sharing of this amazing personal collection to the community is a gift; however, she needed to raise the question whether community leaders are missing a larger opportunity. She reported that when she asked electeds in the past to find her a permanent space, she was asked why she didn’t seek a space in San Francisco or Oakland where the African American community is larger. I immediately understood the disconnect. This gift gives the African American community an opportunity to learn its painful history as well as its many accomplishments.
It ALSO gives white anti-racists like me an opportunity to address equity, injustice and hate. I was reminded of the South Pacific song, “You’ve Got to Be Carefully Taught,” summarized here: “You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear; You’ve got to be taught to be afraid; Of people whose eyes are oddly made; And people whose skin is a diff’rent shade; You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late; Before you are six or seven or eight; To hate all the people your relatives hate.” Powerful.
As a community, we need to find a way to expose all our children to the Domini Hoskins Black History Museum. Join me in supporting opportunities to find a permanent home for this collection and for exposing all our children to the histories and accomplishments of the many diverse communities in our area.
The letter writer is the former Redwood City vice mayor and southern vice chair of the San Mateo County Democratic Party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.