San Carlos officials are the latest to throw their support behind preserving the Mickelson Arthritis and Rehabilitation Center therapy pool, joining a growing number of supports from those who once used the facility to the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors and other electeds.
“We received a request to join so many other elected officials who came out supporting this movement and we were happy to write a letter in support,” Mayor Sara McDowell said.
The council voted unanimously to send a letter to Sutter Health, the owners and operators of the San Mateo center on El Camino Real downtown, imploring them to either reopen the pool or to take up an offer from the Peninsula Health Care District to repair, reopen and operate the facility.
Historically, the pool has helped treat a number of health issues, including relieving acute and chronic pain, through preventative and interventionist therapies.
The pool was opened 25 years ago using “charitable contributions from residents,” according to McDowell’s letter, and is the only facility of its kind in the county. Sutter Health closed the pool in March 2020 in response to the pandemic and announced a permanent closure in July 2021, igniting public outcry.
“Closing the Mickelson Therapy Pool removes a valuable health care resource for people in San Mateo County who suffer from health issues related to permanent disabilities, debilitating injuries, autoimmune disorders, and mobility impairments,” read the letter. “The City of San Carlos stands with Speaker Pro Tempore Kevin Mullin, Sen. Josh Becker, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, the Sequoia Healthcare District, and 4,300+ patients, caregivers, and community members who have written letters or signed a petition urging Sutter Health to reopen Mickelson pool in order to increase the health, independence and dignity of residents who rely upon it.”
