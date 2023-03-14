Regarding Editor-in-Chief Jon Mays’ compelling March 10 column, “How to move toward electrification,” I hope regional city councilmembers and members of the Bay Area Air Quality Management Board read Mr. Mays’ piece. And then read it a second time.
Ideally, moving away from fossil fuels toward cleaner energy sources like electricity should use a national approach but that would take strong national leadership and a concerted effort, which I don’t see happening given the frayed national politics we endure.
I agree with Editor Mays, the move toward electrification is at a minimum a statewide issue and should be addressed as such. City councilmembers, county supervisors and regional planning groups have an opportunity to display their leadership by advocating for this to be a statewide issue and strongly pushing for a statewide policy that would be embraced and solidified by a vote of the people.
Having costly, disjointed and nonuniform policies affecting our quality of life throughout California are not practical and poor public policy in my opinion.
