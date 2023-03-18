Jon Mays’ column on building electrification is bursting with too much incorrect information to tackle in one letter, so I’ll address this one particularly false falsehood: Methane gas is “safe and clean burning.” Nothing could be further from the truth, especially for children.
I am a mother of two kids with asthma, so I have paid close attention to the increasingly large body of research that shows that gas-fired appliances in homes produce harmful nitrogen oxides and indoor air pollution. NOx are toxic, highly reactive gases that endanger human health by causing respiratory conditions such as asthma, wheezing, decreased lung function, increased likelihood of hospital visits, heart disease, and even early death. That is a key reason I support a transition to electric appliances in homes and buildings. These are the truly safe and clean options that will protect our, and our children’s, health.
And yes, Mr. Mays, statewide action would be wonderful, but we’re not there now. There is no time to waste when our children’s health is at stake, so regional efforts are critical to move the process along in the direction that you acknowledge it should go.
The column was corrected. — Ed.
