Updated: March 28, 2023 @ 4:41 am
Editor,
I write to ‘piggyback’ on Henry Riggs’ March 18 letter. He wrote: “There is so much momentum behind the rush to ban gas service that it’s not only hard to hear debate, it can be intimidating.”
I couldn’t agree more.
What’s most unfortunate is that because the entire issue has been so politicized, it is perfectly obvious why the “momentum” for the ban comes only from the “local” level (city councils and the Bay Area Air Control Board [an agency that is not even elected]) because taking it up at the state level appears to be politically impossible.
Editor Jon Mays is correct. Without a well thought-out plan worked at from the state level, this potential “knee-jerk” reaction by many different local entities could make the transition many times more challenging for all of us — not just financially, even if bond measures might provide help.
Many things would need attention paid. An average person can only wonder how supply and distribution of future electric power can be provided, not to mention the opportunity costs we’ll all face over the course of this transition.
This is indeed an issue that should be approached in a nonpartisan way. But as I and Mr. Riggs fear, we may never be able to hear through all the “rancor” to have any proper and adequate discussion.
I realize the threats are real. State officials (can I dare say?) must engage and — even if not in agreement — take up the debate.
John Petrovitz
South San Francisco
