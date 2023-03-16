Editor,
In Jon Mays’ March 10 column, you stress the importance of accurate and complete information in moving forward on electrification. In that vein, here are some thoughts.
Editor,
In Jon Mays’ March 10 column, you stress the importance of accurate and complete information in moving forward on electrification. In that vein, here are some thoughts.
You say that “natural gas is essentially safe and clean burning.” This is not true. Burning natural gas produces nitrogen dioxide (NO2). According to the Rocky Mountain Institute, homes with gas stoves can contain approximately 50% to 400% higher concentrations of NO2 than homes with electric stoves, often resulting in levels of air pollution that would be illegal outdoors. Yes, ventilation can lessen the danger, but many homes may lack external stove ventilation (as opposed to a simple recirculator).
You also say that the move to electrification will be a challenge for those without financial means. Not moving quickly to electrification may be even more costly to the poor, however. Low income renters locked into a lease have few options if their landlord is unwilling to change out a leaking or inefficiently burning gas stove. Asthma, which disproportionately impacts the poor, is greatly aggravated by NO2 in the air. The average annual medical cost of asthma is more than $3,000.
Finally, don’t forget the upstream dangers of our addiction to natural gas. Fracking can impact air quality, drinking water and earthquakes. Global dependence on natural gas has facilitated Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. And don’t forget global climate change.
The sooner we move from methane to renewable electricity from Peninsula Clean Energy the better.
Mike Swire
Hillsborough
