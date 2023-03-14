Mr. Mays, in response to your column on building electrification, can I ask if you believe we can use fossil fuels in perpetuity? Do you oppose California’s goal for net zero emissions by 2045? If the answer is “yes” to either question, we need to work harder to convince you otherwise.
But if you believe in California’s goal, you should support pulling every policy lever at any level available. I would love a state-level program — we’ve asked our representatives for that. But it isn’t available at the moment — local and regional action is. Furthermore, local action makes state action more likely because it demonstrates voters’ readiness to take on the issue.
Climate action is an all-of-the-above proposition because the goal is zero. We can’t pick and choose what emissions we’ll address and what we’ll pass on. We have to do it all and we have the tools. Building electrification is incredibly important because it’s one of the few solutions that is ready for scale right now. Along with electricity generation and personal vehicles, I estimate these ready-for-prime-time solutions would only get us half the way to zero. There are promising solutions for steel, cement, aviation, shipping and agriculture but they are a decade away or more, so we need to buy time by implementing the solutions we have today without delay.
