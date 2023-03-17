Editor,
I appreciated Mr. Mays’ March 10 column about electrification and its importance, and wanted to add my thoughts about its affordability.
One consideration is a “payback period.” That’s where you’ve added an upfront cost that gets paid back over time since you’ve reduced the operating costs. Think about switching your home’s lightbulbs from incandescents to LEDs. You make back the LED bulb costs, and more, from all the energy you didn’t waste. Similarly, swapping gas appliances for efficient electric ones means that your monthly energy bills will go down.
ConsumerAffairs.com notes a typical household of four people would save about $330 a year on their electric bill by installing a heat pump water heater. Over the appliance’s lifetime, that’s $3,400 in savings — good news for anyone struggling with high energy costs.
Then there’s rebates. Compared to a gas appliance, a HPWH costs more to purchase (though not more to install). However, you can receive a $1,000 HPWH Bay Area rebate and save even more thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, minimizing your upfront cost difference.
If your home’s wiring doesn’t support increased electrical load for shifting to electric appliances, talk to electricians about “smart panels” that help turn on or off individual parts of your electrical system to help regulate peak demand. Offsetting events like charging your car, running the laundry, etc, can help. And don’t forget about financing, offered by Peninsula Clean Energy and others, to help with budgeting.
In short, electrification is a smart, cost-effective decision.
Wendy Chou
San Mateo
