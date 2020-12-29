Editor,
John Ebneter in his guest perspective, “Measure Y means new zoning opportunities” in the Dec. 17 edition of the Daily Journal, presents a two-edge sword. He tells us that the citizens who voted yes on “Y” are akin to promoting housing inequality and an unjust system of oppression, by maintaining height limits in our community. Mr. Ebneter seems to very disingenuous, by promoting construction of more high rises, he may have an ulterior motive being an executive project manager of a 4,000-person construction company.
San Mateo in the past few years has been plagued with increased traffic congestion and it can only get worse with additional high rises. The deceptive campaign for “No” on Measure Y suggested more housing for our “Heroes,” first responders, teachers etc., sounded great, but there’s no evidence that ever occurred since their previous advertising campaign. The new high-rise construction at the Kmart location, as an example, has rentals that range from $3,000 to $5,000 per month, hardly available to low-income families
The state’s growth rate is at a record low as more people are leaving the state. They are concerned about the high rate of taxation, regulations that damper economic growth and the high cost of living. Large corporations like Oracle and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise are moving, taking thousands of jobs and their high wages to Texas. Our City Council should be sensitive to our community who wanted to retain the feeling and atmosphere of a small city. They wanted to push their large high-rise agenda, dotting our skyline like Redwood City, allowing for increased growth and placing a larger burden on community services. They may want to ask the 51% that voted for yes on Measure Y if they would be OK with that.
Juan Ruiz
San Mateo
