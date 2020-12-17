Most leading social scientists have determined that housing inequality in the United States, based on racial lines, has led to a host of social and economic disparities that must be addressed to solve our centuries-old segregation problems. The scientists maintain that until we promote and learn to live together, with our shared experiences and differences, our country will habitually be burdened with the tremendous waste of resources and lives required to facilitate, expand and promote an unjust system of oppression.
Starting with slavery and the elimination of native people, through the 20th century exclusionary housing practices, with today’s mass incarceration, the ruling class has devised an ever-damning view of and policies toward those of color to ensure wealth and status are kept in the dominant race’s hands.
As is the norm in all societies, change must start at the local level. In San Mateo, the status quo has been played out politically once again at the ballot box. The passage of another exclusionary ballot measure, in this case Y, to restrict building heights and densities is a clear message we are not willing to accept the fact that our area boasts the highest rate of wage and wealth inequalities in the country, and that thousands of our city’s residents suffer daily because of this through overpriced and inadequate housing options. Measure Y not only exasperates these disparities, it also legitimizes them through the cloak of voter approval.
Typically, the more we resist change, the faster it will come whether we are prepared for it or not. The passage of Measure Y has restricted the ability to build new homes in areas that are within walking distance of essential services and recreation.
The state-mandated Regional Housing Needs Assessment, known as RHNA, is a mechanism that requires each city in California to zone enough usable land to meet its fair share of housing. The new RHNA number for San Mateo is 6,700 units.
To avoid having the state sue and take over all land use decisions, the city must zone enough land to build those 6,700 units. With very little available land, coupled with the restrictive height and density provisions of Measure Y, the most viable option is to rezone R-1 neighborhoods to allow multi-family developments there.
The R-1 neighborhoods will most likely first experience the introduction of duplex and four-plex units, that will need to meet strict architectural guidelines, to seamlessly fit the existing architecture styles. Accessory Dwelling Units may fill some to the housing needs yet will only meet a small portion of the requirements. Depending on the success of these programs, it will be determined if more robust changes such as multifamily units will need to be built in the R-1 areas to meet the RHNA allotments.
Measure Y has substantially moved the needle in opening the whole city to a wide range of zoning adjustments that will alter our community in ways that advocates have lobbied for years. With the passage of Measure Y, the city is now one step closer to meeting its General Plan Vision Statement of a more just and equitable city for all.
John Ebneter is a lifelong Peninsula resident involved in local nonprofit entities primarily focused on social equity and environmental stewardship. He is a member of the San Mateo Planning Commission.
Mr. Ebneter, let me guess, you opposed Measure Y. I honestly believe you don't really understand why Measure Y was placed on the ballot and why it won. The success of Measure Y is that we don't have to take the advice of people like you. The people of San Mateo, not the city council, not the people in the planning commission will be making the decisions from here on. Your side lost Mr. Ebneter, so it is time for you to take this equitable housing nonsense and all the other racist diatribe you speak of and bring it to a city with gullible citizens. Measure Y means we certainly don't take our orders from either you or our city council, Elections have consequences, deal with it.
