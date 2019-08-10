Editor,
Climate change will bring many changes, including rising seas. San Mateo County faces the sea on two sides — the ocean and the Bay. Development and the tech industry continue to expand and rise along the Bay side. Seachangesmc.org provides excellent detail on this, including maps that show points of particular significance such as the airport. The website also provides information about how the county is taking action and what more needs to be done.
Every county across the nation can expect challenges from climate change. Every county will face catastrophe, loss of life, economic destabilization, and horror. Every county needs a plan.
To mitigate the impact of climate change, we need leadership and plans not just on the county level but on the national level.
The Democratic National Committee must hold a 2020 presidential primary debate that is focused on the climate crisis. Americans need and deserve to know what candidates plan to do about the increasing number of catastrophes we face — fires, floods, heat waves, storms, rising seas, etc.
Cynthia Eagleton
San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.