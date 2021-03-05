Editor,
In his typical “circle the wagon” style of commentary, Mark Simon misses the point that using pejorative name-calling is never the way to solve complicated public policy issues (Column, “Crisis nearly of its own making” in the March 4 edition of the Daily Journal).
We have learned over the last four years that name-calling is divisive and unproductive. Party leadership, elected officials and their staff that represent broad and diverse groups would do better to focus on policy specifics and use their words thoughtfully to build coalitions rather than alienate the communities that elected them.
Alisa Ruiz Johnson
Burlingame
