On Wednesday, Feb. 9, the city of San Mateo’s Sustainability and Infrastructure Commission will consider initiating local solutions to the displacement of 214 on-street parking spaces into my North Central neighborhood — caused by the federally-funded North Central Bike Lanes Project.
The commission may make recommendations for council consideration if the city authorizes striping the bike lanes.
Identified potential mitigations include striping on-street spaces to maximize available parking capacity; red-striping curbs at driveways; and sanctioning vehicles blocking residential driveways (self-policed?).
Also perhaps, a residential parking permit program allowing only one vehicle per registered driver in each household to be parked on North Central streets.
The city’s Public Works staff recently-tabulated public comments in response to a city survey.
Besides lots of general community support for bike lanes generally, respondents faulted the city’s failure to enforce existing parking regulations, such as overlooking violations like permanently-parked vehicles with expired license plates (ticketed but not towed on street-sweeping days). Also, oversized commercial vehicles routinely stored on North Central streets.
North Central’s Bike Lanes Project is a pilot program for all our San Mateo neighborhoods.
Chair of the Sustainability and Infrastructure Commission is North Central resident Adam Loraine. Councilmember Amourence Lee also lives in our neighborhood.
The city must select solutions to best mitigate the intensified parking demand’s impacts on the surrounding neighborhood.
The city must demonstrate it values neighborhoods by funding parking improvements and ongoing monitoring of parking enforcement.
Doug Handerson
San Mateo
