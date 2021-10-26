There will be a community meeting Wednesday to discuss the new bike lane and parking space removal project in North Central San Mateo.
The meeting will take place at the Martin Luther King Center, 725 Monte Diablo Ave. at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. It will include a Q&A with Public Works staff.
The project to remove 214 parking spaces has received initial council approval, but with significant pushback from some residents concerned about parking loss.
The North Central Bike Lanes Project calls for bicycle lanes on East Poplar Avenue from El Camino Real to North Delaware Street, North Delaware Street from East Poplar Avenue to Indian Avenue, and Humboldt Street from Peninsula Avenue to Fifth Avenue. A bicycle boulevard will be added on Indian Avenue from Delaware Street to North Humboldt Street, Poplar Avenue from Delaware Street to Eldorado Street, and Eldorado Street from Poplar Avenue to Indian Avenue. The project will remove around 170 spaces on the west side of Humboldt Street from Peninsula Avenue to Fifth Avenue and 43 spaces on the south side of Poplar Avenue from El Camino Real to Delaware Street. The east side of Delaware Street between Poplar Avenue and Indian Avenue will lose one space. The city has maintained parking capacity will still be available on the side streets in the vicinity during most day hours. The project is a high priority in the city’s 2020 bicycle master plan, a road map for expanding safety and accessibility for the bicycle and mobility network.
