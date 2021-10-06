A proposed bike lane and boulevard project in the North Central San Mateo neighborhood that will remove 214 parking spaces has received initial council approval, but with significant pushback from some residents concerned about parking loss.
“One of the ways to get cars off the road and incentivize less demand for parking is to provide residents with alternatives,” Mayor Eric Rodriguez said. “I think biking on a bike lane is one of the most promising alternatives.”
The North Central Bike Lanes Project calls for bicycle lanes on East Poplar Avenue from El Camino Real to North Delaware Street, North Delaware Street from East Poplar Avenue to Indian Avenue, and Humboldt Street from Peninsula Avenue to Fifth Avenue. A bicycle boulevard will be added on Indian Avenue from Delaware Street to North Humboldt Street, Poplar Avenue from Delaware Street to Eldorado Street, and Eldorado Street from Poplar Avenue to Indian Avenue. The project will remove around 170 spaces on the west side of Humboldt Street from Peninsula Avenue to Fifth Avenue and 43 spaces on the south side of Poplar Avenue from El Camino Real to Delaware Street. The east side of Delaware Street between Poplar Avenue and Indian Avenue will lose one space. The city has maintained parking capacity will still be available on the side streets in the vicinity during most day hours. The project is a high priority in the city’s 2020 bicycle master plan, a road map for expanding safety and accessibility for the bicycle and mobility network.
Concerns for working class residents
However, the city acknowledged the removal of 214 spaces was a tradeoff. More than 20 people spoke about the project at the Oct. 4 council meeting, while others wrote in with comments. Opponents were concerned about the parking effects on the working class in North Central who are landscapers or housecleaners and need vehicles for their jobs. Other residents did not get the necessary outreach to learn more about the project. Residents asked for significant parking mitigation measures like parking permits and options.
David Paschich, a North Central resident, by email said he supported bike projects but was concerned about the lack of outreach, particularly to the Latino community. He did not want to speak for the community and instead suggested delaying the contract until outreach improved.
“The lack of outreach to the Latinx community is especially disappointing when compared to the level of outreach being done for the change from at-large to district elections for the City Council: a large flier in both English and Spanish, multiple public meetings — in person and virtual — with content in multiple languages, and so forth,” he said.
Proponents said bike riding was unsafe in the area, with some speaking about fearing for their lives while biking and the apprehension of recent bicycle collisions. Many highlighted the importance of pedestrian safety of students at San Mateo High and College Park Elementary schools that could improve with bike lanes. Others noted North Central has one of the highest bike ridership rates in San Mateo.
‘Urgent need’
North Central resident and avid cyclist Eric Sundstrom wrote to the city that the project was an urgent need for the community. He highlighted its ability to improve cycling infrastructure for an unsafe high-stress cycling environment that prioritizes cars at the expense of other transportation.
“The bike lanes project is a bold and forward-thinking design that would dramatically improve both bicyclist safety and infrastructure equity in the neighborhood. It will provide a safe and comfortable environment for cyclists, improve bicycle connectivity and wayfinding, improve pavement quality, and improve visibility for both cyclists and motorists along key corridors,” he said by email.
Because of the resident outcry, city staff will conduct a more expansive parking study to reaffirm previous results of enough parking capacity in the surrounding area. The city is considering ways to alleviate parking reduction. The council awarded the contract to McGuire and Hester so necessary pavement and concrete improvements can be implemented while parking study results conclude.
The 2020-21 Community Development Block Grant Project will be around $1.6 million. The funds are from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and have a deadline for use, leading to urgency in approval. The project covers 2.3 miles of street and includes pavement rehabilitation and installing curb ramps, class 2 bicycle lanes and bicycle boulevards, traffic striping, road signs and traffic signal video detection equipment.
Further analysis
Councilmember Amourence Lee, who lives in the North Central neighborhood, stressed that approving the contract includes revisiting and further analyzing parking impact data and looking at parking support and mitigation options. She noted a child in her kid’s school was hit by a car right in front of her family.
“This is not an abstraction. This is something in my daily experience in my community in my neighborhood,” Lee said.
Public Works Director Azalea Mitch said the city would ask the City Council if changes should occur once the data gathering on parking is complete. Lee wanted the city to work in good faith with North Central residents and be open to changes if the traffic analysis unearthed new data.
Rodriguez said bicycle and pedestrian safety and parking are common issues. He was willing to start small to try and increase bike ridership. While many people will still drive, he noted that everyone could benefit if more people ditch cars for bikes, resulting in fewer cars.
“I think that we can mitigate some, not all, but some of the concerns that were brought up here tonight, so, therefore, I am going to be supporting the staff’s recommendation,” Rodriguez said.
Deputy Mayor Rick Bonilla said the transition away from cars and to bikes might take a decade at least, but he was convinced that as people see bikes are safe, more people will start riding, also leading to fewer cars.
“We have to start doing something,” Bonilla said.
The motion carried 4-0, with Councilmember Diane Papan absent.
