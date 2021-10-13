Editor,
In the struggle to accommodate bikes, the resulting plan has been unintentionally damaging to low-income neighborhoods (“Proposed San Mateo bike lanes approved” in the Oct. 6 edition of the Daily Journal).
We have desperately few low income working class neighborhoods and have been trying to add more with little success. The excessively harsh bike lane impact on these precious few areas must be reevaluated.
To confiscate parking from these very limited working neighborhoods is callous and punitive. Life is hard enough in these areas, and to destroy parking in blocks requiring trucks/vans/cars to do work is unnecessarily harmful. Further, nearby neighborhoods will be impacted by double dumping overflow and traffic.
The bike lane can be adjusted using Share the Road in those areas. A new bike path, while welcome, does not justify the severe impact of losing 200 and more parking spaces in these neighborhoods.
San Mateo is generous with bike lanes, and we can adjust to Share the Road in limited areas.
Thank you for your hard work and efforts. I know it’s a challenging job.
Carol Gillett
San Mateo
