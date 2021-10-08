Editor,
A bike lane in an area where most people drive cars? It is ridiculous that nobody thought to communicate this in Spanish to the people who live in the neighborhood and use cars to get to work. No community outreach and a loss of 200 parking spaces? Sorry but landscapers can’t ride a bike that will carry a lawnmower, etc.
There are plenty of recreational bike paths for exercise. Also, exactly where are these supposed bike commuters traveling to? Poor use of money, no studies done, no communication with anyone in Spanish who depend on their cars and trucks for their blue collar work, and no thought to how much more traffic congestion the bike lanes will create on already small streets.
Go to the neighborhood and watch how many cars and trucks versus bikes. Makes zero sense and will hurt the hard-working people in the neighborhood who have to use a car or truck for work. Not everybody works in tech and can bike their laptop to a coffee shop to work. Blue collar people have tools and equipment needed for trades that can't be carried on a bike even if they did want to save the planet.
Next City Council meeting should be held on Poplar Avenue to show the council what the roads are really like. We can’t cave to small percentage of bikers who commute versus a community that drives. Nobody forced bikers to live in neighborhood that has small roads and blue collar workers. Deal!
Michael Craig
Belmont
