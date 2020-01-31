Editor,
As a longtime board member and immediate past president of the Burlingame Community for Education Foundation (BCE), I have firsthand knowledge of state Senate candidate Michael Brownrigg’s deep commitment to public education. I am not speaking on behalf of BCE, but I can tell you that Michael and his wife Marty have been strong supporters of our schools over decades.
How people act when no one is looking, when there is nothing to be gained politically, tells you volumes about what they truly value. As a member of the Burlingame community, as a parent and, yes, as a future state senator, Michael Brownrigg values well-funded public schools. I can vouch for this fact.
So it was no surprise to me that once he decided to run for state Senate, Brownrigg put public education front and center on his campaign platform. It’s emblematic of how inclusive his whole platform is to serve the entire community well, especially the less advantaged:
• Reforming Proposition 13 so that commercial/industrial property owners pay their fair share of education expense, yielding $5 billion to $6 billion more in annual education spending;
• Restoring state lottery money to education raided by the Legislature in 2009 and never returned;
• Pushing for differential pay for teachers in high cost-of-living counties like ours; and
• Closing the “kindergarten gap” and thereby impacting the achievement gap and graduation rates for less advantaged kids.
Elect a truly decent human being who has had all the right values for decades, Michael Brownrigg for state Senate.
Sari McConnell
Burlingame
