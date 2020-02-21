Editor,
Buick used to advertise “Ask a man who owns one.” This is not a bad approach when it comes to voting. I support Michael Brownrigg for the Senate seat because I have had the opportunity to watch him over the approximately 20 years of volunteer public service he has performed in Burlingame, first on the Planning Commission and then on the City Council.
Michael is smart, hardworking and responsive. He thinks about issues and problems before he decides what should be done and he is always open to other views. He get things done without insults or drama. He understands both the global and the human scale of issues. He will be a great representative for all of us in District 13. I encourage everyone to vote for Michael Brownrigg.
Tom Paine
Burlingame
