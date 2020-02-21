Editor,
I’m supporting Michael Brownrigg for state senator because he has the most experience in government, he is a proven leader and he gets things done.
Michael has 30 years of experience in government as a mayor and councilmember, planning commissioner, congressional aide in Washington, D.C., and U.S. diplomat. Like the courageous foreign service professionals who recently testified during the impeachment inquiry, he puts country before self and uses diplomacy to bring people on opposite sides of the aisle together. That’s how he got new housing approved in Burlingame for seniors and low-income families, and how he dramatically increased recycling and waste reduction in our county.
Unlike other candidates who are funded by Silicon Valley gazillionaires, the real estate industry and labor unions, he’s an independent thinker who is not beholden to any special interests. He has a strong track record of many accomplishments in government and he’s committed to doing much more to fight climate change; provide more affordable housing, childcare and transportation options; and improve education. Please join me in supporting Michael Brownrigg for state Senate.
Terry Nagel
Burlingame
The letter writer is the former mayor of Burlingame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.