Editor,
With all due respect to the four other Democrats running for Jerry Hill’s soon-to-be vacated 13th District Senate seat, Michael Brownrigg’s stunningly diverse resume of accomplishments make him the clear choice this March.
Mike has an extensive background as a diplomat and, more recently, as a social impact investor, helping companies provide clean water and better health care to the disadvantaged. For nearly two decades he has served the city of Burlingame — first as a long-term planning commissioner, and then as councilman and two-time mayor.
Michael’s unique abilities have been essential assets over the past few years, as local governments try to balance regional needs, notably in housing and transportation, with local character and quality-of-life issues. Michael has consistently shown innate abilities as an out-of-the-box problem solver who makes sure that nobody gets left with the short end of the stick. Help Michael make a difference in state politics by casting your vote for him in March.
Jennifer Pfaff
Burlingame
