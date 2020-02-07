Editor,
As a candidate for the District 13 California Senate race, Mike Brownrigg is dedicated to reaching out in-person to as many voters as possible in the communities between South San Francisco and Sunnyvale to explain his positions and ask for our vote. It is fair to say that those of us who have met and listened to Brownrigg admire his honesty, sincerity and knowledge of all the communities’ issues such as where to locate affordable housing. Likewise, Brownrigg is anxious to engage any and all voters who have questions about what is timely and important.
All of the candidates will be speaking on Monday, Feb. 10, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Bartholomew’s Church in San Mateo. His supporters look forward to candidates night here locally and are confident that a vote for Brownrigg for state senator on March 3, 2020, will be an excellent choice.
Michael Traynor
Burlingame
