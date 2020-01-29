Editor,
The recently disclosed announcement that Michael Brownrigg’s mother contributed $460,000 to his state Senate campaign is eyebrow raising. “I’m proud that she believes in me this much” was his reply. Hello, she’s your mother. And how much is too much? Last I heard the limit on individual contributions to a state Senate candidate is $10,000. Dear Momma seems to have created a third-party committee to skirt that individual limit. Bad optics. Michael, maybe you should give the money back. Better optics.
Martin Anderson
Burlingame
Martin- I am sure by your letter you will not be voting Michael Brownrigg so he probably should just ignore your letter. Any person whose mother thinks so highly of him must have a lot to offer. Elections are expensive and the fact that someone gets money from his own family should hardly be something to be concerned about. Better than getting money from public unions.
