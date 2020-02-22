Throughout my long career in tech, one of my all-time best jobs involved working for NeXT. One of the great things about that job (besides the actual work, of course) was the fact that our office was located on Chesapeake Drive in Redwood City, one block off of Seaport Boulevard. Not only did this make for a short commute — three miles, all on surface streets — but I could also watch the boats in the Redwood City Municipal Marina right from my desk. And during my lunch hour, or whenever I needed to get outside and clear my mind, I had all of the Port of Redwood City to explore.
The Port of Redwood City is an often-overlooked part of Redwood City. Because of its mostly industrial nature, it is not a place where many people, other than those who keep or live on boats there, think to spend time. But since 1851 the port has been key to what makes Redwood City special, making a visit worthwhile. In the early days, the port was located essentially where the center of downtown is today, but nowadays Redwood City’s shipping activity takes place farther down Redwood Creek, on the other side of Highway 101.
Redwood City’s port is unique in that it is the only active deep-water port in the South San Francisco Bay. Its easy access to Highway 101 and the Union Pacific Railroad (a spur line of which runs parallel to the docks) simplifies the process of transferring cargoes to and from the large ships that regularly visit. These days, the port primarily handles dry bulk material and “neo-bulk” cargos (prepackaged cargos that aren’t stored in a container), with most incoming ships bringing cement, sand, gypsum and bauxite. Outgoing ships are primarily loaded with scrap metal from Sims Metal Management.
The Port of Redwood City is actually a department of the city of Redwood City. A five-member Board of Port Commissioners, answerable to the City Council, has supervisory authority over the port, with day-to-day operations being handled by paid staff. The port is set up as a financially self-sufficient enterprise with its own budget, and receives no support from the city’s General Fund. The reverse is a different story, however: Redwood City’s latest budget notes that the port is funding some $615,000 in city services.
Although the port’s commercial operations are a key component of what goes on out there, I can personally attest to there being a lot more to the Port of Redwood City. The port includes over one mile of public waterfront, with ample walkways, benches and viewing areas. It even includes a public fishing pier. The Port of Redwood City also contains what they say is the only public boat launch ramp south of Coyote Point with access to the San Francisco Bay.
For those of us who don’t own our own boats but who are nevertheless interested in exploring the Redwood City’s waterways, Spinnaker Sailing School and Club is located in the Port’s Municipal Marina. Not interested in learning to sail? California Canoe and Kayak is located just across the parking lot from Spinnaker. California Canoe and Kayak will rent you a kayak or paddleboard, and will even give lessons. Because they are located right by the water, they’re a quick and easy way to get out on the sheltered waters around the port without having to own and transport your own light watercraft.
I regularly walk out to and through the port; it’s a delightful place on a sunny day. And within the next dozen or so years it just might become an important place to go for another reason: San Mateo County, Redwood City, and the San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority are all studying the feasibility of either public or private ferry service to and from the Port of Redwood City. Such a ferry could provide an alternate mode of transportation for both commuters and for visitors to San Francisco and Oakland. And, of course, it would serve as a vital transportation option during a major emergency.
Each year, the Port of Redwood City holds a day-long waterfront festival at the port, intended not only as a fun activity for the whole community but also as a way to teach us about the port’s maritime heritage and to show us its industrial side. PortFest doesn’t occur until much later in the year (traditionally, on the first Saturday in October) but you needn’t wait to find out more about one of Redwood City’s real hidden gems. Simply head out to the port, where you’ll find plenty of free parking conveniently placed where you’ll want to begin your explorations, whether they be on or alongside the water. Consider bringing a snack, however: currently there are restrooms, but no restaurants.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.