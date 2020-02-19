“I have abandoned the search for truth and am now looking for a good fantasy.” — Ashleigh Brilliant.
Monday was Presidents Day — the day that Abraham Lincoln’s and George Washington’s February birthdays were combined into one holiday honoring all presidents. This brought to mind a list I made back in 2004 of the prerequisites I would be looking for in a presidential candidate that I wouldn’t mind voting for.
Whether it’s because of the increased cynicism of advanced years, the uneasy feeling that no truly sane person would ever want to touch that position with a 10-foot pole, or that politics has gotten completely out of hand, it’s difficult to generate enthusiasm about any political candidates. So, looking back to 2004 and on up to today, after much deliberation, I offer my list of qualifications that I would hope that a candidate who I could vote for would possess.
• You can count on him or her to have a conscience and therefore to be honest, truthful, and to apologize when they make mistakes.
• Are in charge of themselves — not merely puppets of a bunch of corporate “handlers” who proceed to pursue their own agenda.
• Are bright and confident (but not arrogant), intellectually curious and savvy — someone who gives you the sense that they are a thinking and feeling person. They would have the courage of their convictions, but would also seriously consider other points of view. They would exude awareness, not a closed mind.
• They have had much experience in government and national politics, such as having clocked many years in the House or Senate so they are familiar with domestic and foreign issues and have a voting record that I could go along with. As a result they wouldn’t be obsessed with delivering “the blessings of liberty” to the far corners of the world until they get their own house in order.
• Demonstrates good character, including the important honesty and integrity, so we could feel that they will be forthright and admit when they’re confused, need someone else’s input, or mistaken. Underlying this would be a solid foundation of ethics and principles of their own that are sincere and evident.
• Someone who wasn’t born with a silver spoon in their mouth, would have worked for what they have, and appreciate the struggles of those less fortunate. They would be in touch with the dilemmas that all Americans face.
• Have love and deep concern for the wilderness and the environment and have done whatever they could to prevent the exploitation of our natural environment and the increasing poisoning being caused by the emanations of industry. They would not be so completely beholden to special interests that they are blind to the needs and plight of the rest of us.
• Are forthright and open, not prone to chicanery, deceit and spin to cover up their own and their administration’s deficiencies. They willingly take part in press conferences and are prepared to enter debates where they articulately and cogently express their point of view.
• Radiate a certain spirituality that underlies empathy, humility, conscience, self-respect and respect for all of humanity, contrasted to having been brainwashed by a religious belief system that causes them to see things only in black and white, good and evil.
• Would have domestic tranquility, world cooperation and lasting peace foremost in their minds.
I’m sure that most of us know that even though we vote for a person, they reflect what their party stands for and how those around them think. We vote for our vision of what they and their party behind them will be doing for our country and ourselves.
I am hoping that I will be able to generate some enthusiasm for a Democratic candidate, but as I’m writing this, it looks like I’ll probably be voting, in my convoluted way, against the candidate that possesses the fewest of the above characteristics. It’s very interesting this year considering all of the Democratic hopefuls struggling to win the nomination. Let’s hope that the best qualified hopeful wins. And let’s hope that enough voters agree with Arianna Huffington who wrote in her book, “Fanatics and Fools”: “At this time in our history, what we need more than displays of power are displays of wisdom.”
Since 1984, Dorothy Dimitre has written more than 1,000 columns for various local newspapers. Her email address is gramsd@aceweb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.