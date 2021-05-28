Tazu Takahashi passed away peacefully at her home in San Mateo at the age of 98. “Taz” was born in Sacramento, California on December 23, 1922. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Motoyuki, in 2013. Taz was always a teacher. Piano teacher while raising her family, beloved instructor at Abbott Middle School, and an active member of the Bay Area Writing Project. She was an avid traveler, always exploring new places and ideas. Taz is survived by her two sons, Drew and Ross, and their families.
