Family and friends of Bob Lamb, a long time resident of San Mateo, CA are heartbroken by the loss of a father, husband, brother and friend who provided us all with a stellar example of living a life characterized by honesty, generosity, hard work, kindness, love and humor. His welcoming and loving spirit made all those who met him feel like they were the most important person in the room. His magnetic personality and welcoming smile lit up any room he entered. The beautiful life he lived, and the optimism and humor he showed throughout his illness and into his final days, will remain with those who will love and admire him forever.
Born August 23, 1943 at Mercy Hospital in San Diego California, Bob was the second of three boys born to Dorothy Coyle Lamb and Floyd Arthur Lamb. Bob and his family lived in Coronado, California until he was six years old and then they moved to La Mesa, California. Bob attended Saint Martins Elementary School in La Mesa and Saint Augustine Catholic High School in San Diego. Following graduation from high school in 1961, he attended University of San Francisco for two years and then transferred to University of California San Francisco School of Dentistry to pursue becoming a dentist, a dream he developed at a young age. While attending dental school he met and married Ruth Ann Jollymour, the mother of four of his children. After graduating from dental school, he served one year in the Navy as a dentist at Great Lakes Naval Hospital in Illinois and then spent two years serving as the dentist on the destroyer tender USS Dixie, which was home, based in San Diego. While on the ship, he served two tours of duty in the Philippines and Japan.
Following his service in the Navy, Bob and his family moved to Seattle where he began his two-year residency program specializing in Periodontics at the University of Washington. After completing his Periodontal residency in 1972 he and his family moved to the Bay Area where he became a partner at Peninsula Periodontal Associates (PPA) in San Mateo. Throughout his forty-year tenure at PPA, Bob treated thousands of patients. He made his patients feel at ease with his extraordinary compassion, humor and clinical skills. Bob treated his patients and staff like family. Many of his cherished employees worked with him for multiple decades.
In 1992 Bob married Joanne Lusignan and received the gift of adding another daughter, Kelly,to his family.Bob was passionate about his career in dentistry and became an influential participant in professional organizations and a mentor to all branches of dentistry. He was the President of the San Mateo Dental Society and an instructor at the University of Pacific, providing him the opportunity to share his experience and give back to his profession.
His expertise coupled with teaching skills, kindness and charisma, opened doors beyond San Mateo. He received many invitations to lecture nationally and around the world. For over 10 years, he lectured in Germany and Austria providing advanced education on cutting edge periodontal and implant procedures. Here is where he met his future wife, best friend and soul mate, Heike Kraemer. They married in 2010.
In addition to teaching in Europe, he welcomed several international dentists both into his practice in San Mateo for hands-on learning and into his home. These experiences alongside his passion for dentistry and teaching ultimately evolved into opening the doors of IDEA (Interdisciplinary Dental Education Academy) in 2002. He fulfilled his dream to bring world leaders in dentistry together in a small
group setting to enhance their clinical skills, provide a vision and deliver on the promise of “Making Good Dentists Better”.
Together, Bob and Heike grew IDEA into a leading institution for continuing dental education bringing dentists and instructors from around the globe together to experience Bob’s “Magic Kingdom of Dentistry”. Throughout his years at IDEA Bob became an encouraging mentor and trusted friend to many and has been credited with providing both professional and personal guidance to his students and faculty.
Bob’s love of travel and adventure was a theme throughout his life. He created memories with his family and many friends at the Lamb family cabin, built by his father, on Lake Shasta. Bob was a talented water skier known as the most patient boat driver and waterski instructor by the many kids who enjoyed Lake Shasta over the years. His skiing was not limited to the water; he enjoyed his time on snow-covered mountains with an especially memorable family trip to Austria in 2016. When Bob wasn’t adventuring on the boat or on the slopes, he could be found scuba diving, walking on the beach, hiking in the forest, attending a classic car show with his Austin Healey or most importantly spending time with children, grandchildren, friends and colleagues.
Bob, Dr. Bob, Dad, Pa will be forever missed and treasured. His magnificent smile and contagious enthusiasm will continue to live in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege to know and love him. His legacy in dental education will be a beacon of light for others to admire and follow.
He is survived by his wife Heike Kraemer, his previous wives Ruth Ann Jones and Joanne Ferretti, his five children and their families who will carry on his legacy of goodness – Robert Edward Lamb Jr. “Rob” (Kellyann), Jenna Swigert (Ted), Sara Hobin (Dan), Brenda Lewis (Gordy) and Kelly Lamb, his thirteen grandchildren that he adored and who loved him as “Pa” - Robert Edward Lamb III (Bo), Charlie Hobin, Sean Montenegro, James Lamb, Harrison Hobin, Kailee Montenegro, Cutler Hobin, Kate Swigert, Bryson Lewis, Teddy Swigert, Delaney Lewis, Brooke Lewis and Cassidy Lewis. He is also survived by his brother John Patrick Lamb and an extended family of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father and older brother Jim Lamb.
A celebration will be held Saturday April 2 at 11:30 a.m. at St Matthews Catholic Church located at 1 Notre Dame Ave, San Mateo. A reception will follow immediately after at The Hillsborough Racquet Club located at 252 El Cerrito Avenue, Hillsborough.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a cause close to Bob’s heart, Hands In 4 Youth. To make an online donation please visit: http://www.hi4y.org/4seasons
