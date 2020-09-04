After the pandemic struck San Mateo County, leaving its most vulnerable populations desperate for aid, a second crisis from unexpected wildfires has further exposed those communities to hardship and a need for additional assistance from financially strapped government agencies.
“This is an experience we could never plan for, never prepare for, never estimate for to see a trend of what’s going to be needed,” said Rita Mancera, the executive director of the Pescadero-based nonprofit Puente de las Costa Sur.
Puente, alongside county agencies and fellow nonprofit Ayudando Latinos A Soñar, has been a leading partner in responding to community needs brought on by both the pandemic and the wildfires. Mancera said small-dollar contributions waned in March “when things got real” with the spread of COVID-19. Following active engagement from the organization, big donors stepped in to fill the gaps.
But once fires flared through the southern region of the county, Puente staff was forced to quickly shift gears from COVID-19 assistance to fire relief. After two days of operating an evacuation center in Pescadero, Mancera said the team realized the toll of the fires would be felt far beyond a two-day emergency and launched the Emergency Fire Relief Fund.
Mancera said she is confident the fund will reach up to a million dollars of contributions by the end of the week but is less sure of how long the dollars will last. Early on, families were in need of shelter, food and toiletries. While some of those needs have persisted, Mancera noted others have arose such as gas money to make long commutes to work, exacerbated by having to drive around fire zones.
“Our community members are very resilient, wise and have been providing for themselves as much as they can. They stay at hotels as long as they can be covered. They try to cover expenses until they realize it will add up fast. People are still calling today for [hotel] vouchers,” said Mancera. “When it comes to this kind of crisis, the people who suffer the most are those who were already in a vulnerable position.”
Fear of FEMA aid
Puente has joined a team of resource providers stationed at Pescadero Elementary School, focused on assisting evacuees and those affected by the fires with gathering new legal documents, filing insurance claims and accessing FEMA assistance. But out of fear of repercussion and an abundance of caution, undocumented individuals needing assistance have been directed to not file for federal aid.
“Can [people without documentation] apply or not apply? There’s more risk with sharing their information with FEMA so we’re directing undocumented folks to not go through that process so they don’t have to feel vulnerable because we’re afraid. We’re afraid for them so we advise them and people can choose,” said Mancera, who noted many were unaware of what resources were available at the county level.
During a Wednesday press conference, County Manager Mike Callagy said a household may apply for FEMA assistance as long as one person in the home has a Social Security number. Callagy said officials were still assessing what needs existed from the fires, saying it was “too early to tell,” and noted there are “many, many competing needs.”
Expanding aid “only fair”
Supervisor Don Horsley, who represents much of the county afflicted by dual crises, said he felt confident fellow supervisors would agree to contribute additional and broader relief funding for undocumented residents. In July, following an initial $5 million contribution by real estate developer John Sobrato, the board established the Immigrant Relief Fund and provided $2 million to the program. The fund is intended to provide a one-time $1,000 grant to families shut out of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act due to their immigration status.
“It’s only fair for farmworkers and those evacuated who weren’t able to work. … I believe my colleagues would agree, after being hit by two crises, a pandemic and wildfires, we’re certainly willing to extend the program,” said Horsley, who originally proposed contributing a million dollars per month to the fund until the economy began to recover.
The fund, being managed by the San Francisco-based nonprofit Mission Asset Fund, has reached nearly $10.3 million in contributions as of Sept. 1. On Thursday, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announced a $500,000 contribution to the fund as well. Joanna Cortez Hernandez, the project manager of the fund, said nearly 20,400 preapplications have been submitted by immigrant families struck hard by COVID-19. Of applicants, 40.3% reported having no household income and nearly half have either caught the virus or has a family member who has.
Using what Cortez Hernandez called an “equity lens,” prioritizing families with the greatest need for assistance, roughly 9,000 grants have been approved. But the need for cash assistance has only grown and the program serves only those left out of the CARES Act, not those affected by wildfires.
Support needed
Both supervisors Horsley and David Canepa said they’d be willing to expand the program to include undocumented wildfire victims unable to access FEMA support but Cortez Hernandez said because of continued COVID-centered work, MAF has not had time to consider either creating a new fund or adding to the existing program.
“We would really appreciate the support from the Board of Supervisors to provide additional funding. Many constituents are not receiving support they’re in dire need of now. … Folks are having a hard time keeping up with rent, buying groceries for themselves and families. These are just a couple of examples that speak volumes,” said Cortez Hernandez.
Mancera said gift cards, whether for groceries, clothing stores or gas, are of greatest need for wildfire victims. Ideally, gift cards would have a value of $50 to $100. Goods are being accepted at both Puente offices in Pescadero and La Honda and clothing that has been washed, folded, bagged and labeled may be accepted soon. An additional resource center for wildfire evacuees is also being established at the Samaritan House, a nonprofit based in San Mateo.
“Connect with us so we can be more efficient. We want to do it with dignity for those being affected and that’s why we’re strict about donations. We’re appreciative of their support and that they care for people they’ve never met,” said Mancera. “The people being displaced are farmer workers who contribute to the greater community.”
Visit mypuente.org to learn more on how to make donations through Puente.
So if you’re documented and you were shut out of the CARES act, can you claim to be undocumented and obtain relief? There are no documents to verify your status. Plus, thousands of documented people need relief. Not everyone can hope Pelosi comes to visit them at their hair salon. Can a list of people who obtained funds be released to ICE? Can photographs be taken of the visitors and be compared to a Wanted list? Is ICE allowed to park themselves outside the nonprofits/shelters? Are we sure this isn’t a pelosi (set-up) for undocumented people, similar to how winning a random prize was used to lure Wanted criminals?
So now we are getting the taxpayer more involved in the financing of those who broke our laws. I wished the county supervisors cared as much about citizens in their districts as they do about people in our country illegally. We are forced to participate in illegal activity and there seems no end in sight nor any care by Horsley or Canepa. .
