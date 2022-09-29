Hundreds of donors have poured thousands of dollars in financial support into a fund established for two young San Carlos children who lost their mother after a tragic domestic violence attack earlier this month.
“Our community has been devastated by this tragedy and our hearts ache for these two young children — ages 1 and 7 — for their tremendous loss. The over 480 contributions collected so far are just a symbol of the care and support for the children coming from not only our Bay Area community, but also around the country and the world. We can only hope that the contributions can offer them some support as they move forward,” Jessica Yang, Community Foundation of San Carlos Board of Directors vice president, said.
More than $45,109 in donations have been made to the Sept. 8 Children’s Fund, coming from about 485 unique donors primarily from the Bay Area and other parts of the state, Yang said. Donations have also come from other parts of the nation and world, Yang noted, including New York, Florida, Nevada, Hawaii, Louisiana, Canada and Hong Kong.
The trust, being overseen by the Community Foundation of San Carlos, was established for the two children of Karina Castro. The mother was killed in the midmorning in a domestic violence incident on Sept. 8. One-hundred percent of the funds received will go for the benefit of the children, the organization said.
Another $88,728 was raised through a fund organized by Castro’s father, Martin Castro, on the donation platform GoFundMe. Those funds were meant to cover both funeral expenses and support Karina Castro’s children.
Karina Castro, 27, was killed allegedly by her former partner, Jose Landaeta Solano, 33, near the intersection of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue on Sept. 8. The attack followed an alleged face-to-face argument the two were having in the street outside Karina Castro’s apartment over the custody of their 1-year-old daughter who was inside the apartment with her other child at the time.
If you or a loved one are a victim of domestic violence, you can call the 24-hour crisis hotline at (800) 300-1080 or visit corasupport.org. Visit https://cfsancarlos.org/sept8-childrensfund for more information on how to contribute to the Sept. 8 Children’s Fund.
