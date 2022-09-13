The man accused of using a samurai sword to kill Karina Castro in San Carlos appeared in court for the first time Monday, with Jose Landaeta’s lawyers declaring a doubt of mental competency and asking for an evaluation.
Steve Wagstaffe, San Mateo County district attorney, said Castro, 27, was killed after being struck many times in the neck area with the sword by Landaeta. Wagstaffe said her head was mostly detached but was not completely severed. Following the alleged crime, Landaeta walked away and then returned to the scene within minutes of police arriving, not saying anything, the DA’s Office said.
“We want to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law and hold him accountable,” Wagstaffe said.
The pair were engaged in a face-to-face argument in the street outside her apartment complex near the intersection of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue Sept. 8 at around 11:50 a.m. According to Wagstaffe, the argument was over custody of their 1-year-old child, who was inside the apartment. Castro did not have a weapon with her, and Landaeta was not injured during the incident, Wagstaffe said. The sword was found in his car two blocks from the crime scene, with the DA’s Office still trying to determine where he got it.
Landaeta has had previous run-ins with law enforcement in San Mateo County. He was convicted in 2012 of unlawful sexual intercourse with a woman and was put through a mental health program, which he completed, according to the DA’s Office. He was accused of misdemeanor battery domestic violence Oct. 31 against Castro, with his case resolved in April 2022, when he pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace. He was put on one-year probation and ordered not to harass the victim through a criminal restraining order. However, instead of a no-contact order that prevents either from meeting up, it was a no harassment order, meaning the pair could communicate and meet if Castro wanted to, Wagstaffe said. The DA’s Office is going through the pair’s phones and text messages to determine their previous history and communication.
“There were occasions we believe where they were in contact,” Wagstaffe said.
Wagstaffe said the closest thing he has seen to a case like this was a slashing murder in a domestic violence case in the 1980s. Wagstaffe said it was premature to say what the motive might be.
Landaeta appeared in court Sept. 12 with retained lawyers and made a motion declaring a doubt for competency, prosecutors said. The court will appoint two doctors tomorrow to assess competency, with a report likely to come back in eight to nine weeks. Landaeta is being held on no bail status and has a criminal restraining order with no contact with his children. He faces charges of murder and an extra enhancement charge of using a deadly weapon. He faces 26 years to life in prison. Landaeta, who is from Hayward, did not say anything while in court, according to prosecutors.
“This is not a case of a who done it,” Wagstaffe said. “This is a case of the mental health of the defendant and what impact it will have on him being held accountable.”
