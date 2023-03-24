During a hearing March 23, the attorney for Jose Landaeta, 33, made a motion to have him examined by a psychiatrist to determine insanity at the time of the crime. Assistant District Attorney Sean Gallagher said.
The arraignment was continued to April 19.
Sanity is a person’s mental state at the time of a crime while competency is the ability to aid in the defense against criminal charges.
In September 2022, Landaeta allegedly attacked Karina Castro, the mother of his 18-month-old child, with a samurai sword nearly severing her head in front of several witnesses, after the two had an alleged argument in the street. The defendant allegedly walked away and put the sword in his car, parked two blocks away, before returning to the scene where the victim was lying in the street, according to the DA’s Office.
Landaeta has a history of mental health issues, and his lawyer had previously expressed concern about his competency, the DA’s Office said. In January, two doctors declared Landaeta was competent to stand trial.
If the results come back in time for the April 19 date, Landetta will make his plea. He is held in custody to answer on charges of murder and an extra enhancement charge of using a deadly weapon and faces 26 years to life in prison, according to the DA’s Office.
