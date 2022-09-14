court logo 2

The man accused of killing a woman with a sword in San Carlos has started mental health competency proceedings to see if he is capable of standing trial for his alleged crimes, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

Jose Landaeta will have test results delivered back to the court by Nov. 14 after two doctors test to determine his mental state. Testing typically takes around two months. Landaeta’s lawyers asked his mental competency be examined at his Sept. 12 court appearance. A judge approved the decision at Landaeta’s Sept. 13 court date, prosecutors said.

