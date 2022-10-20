October is domestic violence awareness month, and what many don’t know is that relationship abuse impacts all of us directly or indirectly. Equitable mental and physical health resources, education, housing, law enforcement and other support resources affect how people and families navigate their domestic violence experience and recovery.
Last month, Karina Castro of San Carlos was brutally murdered in a domestic violence incident, leaving her two young children without their mother. This tragedy haunts me and so many in our communities. Her murder also hit me personally as I’m a survivor of domestic abuse. I didn’t feel comfortable, at the time, reaching out to law enforcement, and only finally did because of urging from a close friend who is a lawyer and supported me through the daunting process.
Based on her professional track record and lived experiences, Noelia Corzo as a supervisor will help ensure that people experiencing and recovering from domestic violence are supported with equitable services and resources. Noelia knows that the community’s priorities are interwoven, and we can deliver better outcomes when the entire community works together to solve problems like domestic violence that impact us all. Please join me in voting for Noelia Corzo for San Mateo County District 2 Supervisor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.