A man who shot another man in the leg during a marijuana deal gone wrong in San Mateo late last year was sentenced Thursday to four years in state prison.
Jose Antonio Longino, 21, of East Palo Alto, pleaded to two felony counts, including inflicting great bodily injury, in the incident that occurred in the parking lot of La Hacienda Market on Dec. 30, 2019, said San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Longino will remain in jail in San Mateo County until Gov. Gavin Newsom lifts an executive order preventing the intake or transfer of inmates into state prisons due to COVID-19, Wagstaffe said.
Longino and co-defendant Dania Juarez, 19, of East Palo Alto, arranged to meet the 20-year-old victim at the grocery store, located at 201 N. Amphlett Blvd., to sell him a half-pound of marijuana for $700, Wagstaffe said. The victim decided to back out of the deal when Longino became enraged, pulled out a stolen 9 mm handgun and shot the victim in the leg, Wagstaffe said. The defendants fled the area before police arrived.
Surveillance footage revealed the argument, ensuring shooting and also the license plate of the suspect car, which turned out to be registered to Longino. That afternoon, police spotted the suspect vehicle and tried to pull it over, but Longino didn’t stop and led police on a high-speed pursuit over the Dumbarton Bridge into Fremont.
At one point, Longino slowed down and Juarez allegedly jumped out of the car with a black duffel bag and ran. The car chase continued for several more blocks before Longino jumped out of the car and ran. Officers were able to detain and arrest Longino and soon after tracked down Juarez with the duffel bag. She was arrested and in the bag, officers found the marijuana and stolen gun, which had been modified from semi-automatic to fully automatic.
The victim was treated at Stanford Hospital for the gunshot wound and was released with the bullet still in his leg.
