San Mateo students adjusting back to school face mental health issues and widened inequality due to pandemic disruptions the last two years, with San Mateo Police Department and educators committed to addressing issues discussed at the latest police Real Talk series.
The San Mateo Police Department held its ongoing Real Talk series Oct. 19 to discuss safety issues affecting students, including how to improve the environment for students in school, training responses and programs in place for students. The discussion included school administrators, advocates, parents and school resource police officers. Police Chief Ed Barberini said some students are coming back to a traditional school setting after two years away, a transition that often leads to adjustments for students. Barberini said the start of a new school year is often a time when parents and loved ones need support for their kids.
“We are interested in sharing information about what we are seeing as that return has taken place. What areas of concern may have arisen,” Barberini said.
Don Scatena, director of student services for the San Mateo Union High School District and Middle College principal, said mental health concerns are most paramount of his worries. Issues of self-harm and cyberbullying on social media also remain a concern. He said the number of suspensions now is similar to pre-pandemic, although half are for fights or acts of violence, with some for gang violence. However, he believes the schools are well prepared due to working with police on diversion and alternative options. He noted juvenile hall rates are down from 15 years ago, representing the work police and schools have done to help young people.
“I think if you ask me what was going on pre-COVID and what’s going on now is the 18 months of having COVID, distance learning, really exacerbated the gang issues potential for our teens in the community,” Scatena said.
Brett Stevenson, Hillsdale High School assistant principal, thought Scatena hit on several points. Stevenson noted the pandemic also exposed inequality in students’ lives, such as losing jobs, food insecurity and mental health. He noted providing additional levels of support with support groups and counseling.
“Some students are returning and thriving, other students suffered significant hardships, significant trauma,” Stevenson said.
Noelia Corzo, San Mateo-Foster City School District board trustee, said parents are primarily concerned about social and emotional needs, noting she serves a K-8 age range. She noted some families are not as informed and empowered to ask for resources,
“There has been minimal concern about physical safety, but a lot of concern around mental and some bullying, definitely,” Corzo said.
Balancing social media use and teaching students how to navigate its pitfalls were highlighted as a concern among parents and administrators. There were suggestions for ways to provide lessons and social media literacy to students given social media’s open and public nature.
Lt. Kimber Joyce with the Youth Services Unit in San Mateo, a unit designed to keep students engaged and out of trouble, noted the pandemic had disrupted students’ lives. Joyce said the unit does all it can to offer programming and resources to help students, including working with partner organizations.
Alex Greer, program director with the San Mateo Police Activities League program, said developing and building relationships out of the pandemic after months of isolation and lack of interaction is key. The Police Activities League is a youth program that works with students to build better relationships.
“One of the most important things to battle or combat that mental health is social interactions with kids your own age doing something fun. Whether that’s sports, dance, yoga, any type of enrichment activity, it all serves a purpose in combating what they have been going through the last 18 months,” Greer said.
