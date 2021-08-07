Meanwhile, in Burlingame: Someone thought their neighbors’ barbecuing was a fire hazard on Floribunda Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported 4:50 p.m. Monday, July 26.
SAN MATEO
Theft. A man wearing a black jacket and blue jeans stole $1,000 worth of sunglasses from Hillsdale Shopping Center, it was reported 1:32 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Disturbance. A woman who had been smoking methamphetamine was harassing her boyfriend and throwing ash trays at his door and other objects around their house on Carlisle Drive, it was reported 4:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2.
Suspicious vehicle. A vehicle was parked outside a house on the corner of Highland and East Poplar avenues for multiple days with a dog inside barking, it was reported 11:18 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
Vandalism. Two juveniles vandalized a restroom on North Rochester Street with gang related signs and symbols before fleeing on bikes, it was reported 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, July 28.
