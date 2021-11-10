It’s a laundering operation: Someone stole a washing machine on Marco Polo Way in Burlingame, it was reported 2:43 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
SAN BRUNO
Vehicle burglary. Someone stole items worth $3,000 from a car’s trunk on Anza Way, it was reported 6:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25.
Grand theft. Someone stole more than $40,000 in cash from a safe on Fernwood Drive, it was reported 2:34 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25.
Dumping complaint. Someone dumped a fridge and a bed frame on Santa Clara Avenue, it was reported 9:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.
Grand theft. Someone stole backpacks with valuable items from a front desk on Bayhill Drive, it was reported 7:34 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.
Flooding. Someone called with concerns of flooding in a building on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:56 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.
BURLINGAME
Tree down. Someone complained of a tree that fell on and damaged their vehicle on the corner of Laguna and Majilla avenues, it was reported 10:33 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.
Juvenile problem. A group of juveniles knocked on hotel room doors on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 10:37 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
Arrest. Someone was arrested over a domestic altercation on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 9:48 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
